Standon Calling festival abandoned due to flooding
Torrential rain caused an early end to the Standon Festival but some just made the most of the muddy and wet conditions.
The final day of the four-day Hertfordshire music event was called of on Sunday for safety reasons.
Organisers of the festival, which had a capacity of 15,000, said it could not proceed due to flooding and risk of lightning.
Craig David, Sophie Ellis-Bextor, Primal Scream and De La Soul were among the acts due to play on Sunday.
- Published
- Section
- BBC News
- Subsection
- Beds, Herts & Bucks