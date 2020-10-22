A man has created an Olympic-themed squirrel obstacle course in his back garden to mark Tokyo 2020.

Steve Barley, 57, from Hitchin, Hertfordshire, spent almost three months building the course, designed around events in a heptathlon.

Two wild grey squirrels have learnt to master the obstacles to get to the nuts at the end, although they don't always use it correctly.

Mr Barley, who had previously commemorated the NHS during the Covid pandemic with a health service-themed course, said "it's all for fun".