A footballer has said his team decided not to take the knee because it did not seem to be tackling racism.

Luton Town striker Cameron Jerome, whose former clubs include Norwich, Stoke and Birmingham, said racism appeared to be a growing problem on social media and also called for more diversity among coaching and managerial staff in the sport.

"Everyone had started taking the knee and it sort of just faded for me. I think standing sends an even stronger message for me. We took a united front as a team and as a club," he told BBC Look East.

The government has promised to ban people who abuse footballers online from stadiums for up to 10 years.