Police have released CCTV footage of a man attacking and robbing three people at a home after pretending to be a delivery driver from Amazon.

A teenage girl and two women were badly hurt in the attack in Luton in September 2019.

Sandel Hornea is then seen leaving the house with a satellite TV box and games consoles. Later he left the UK at Luton Airport, boarding a plane to Romania.

He was deported back to the UK in March and admitted in court a number of assault charges and robbery.

The 36-year-old was jailed for 11 years at Luton Crown Court on Thursday.