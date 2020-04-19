A woman who has struggled with alcohol addiction has urged others in a similar situation to seek help.

Emma Roberts, from Bedfordshire, has been sober for 11 months but said alcoholism damaged the trust of those nearest to her.

She said: "Your whole thought processes are surrounded by, when can I get a drink, when can I buy it, have I got enough? You are literally consumed."

Taking up crochet had allowed her to "fill that void that alcohol had left", she said.

Ms Roberts has set up a Facebook group called Sober Freedom to offer support and encouragement for people looking to cut alcohol out of their lives.

