A couple have built an enormous, illuminated Christmas display in their village with about 450,000 lights.

Anne and Paul Nicholas have been growing their creation for a number of years in Broom, Bedfordshire, which features lit-up reindeer and trees.

Visitors travel from far and wide to see the display, which raises money for a local Sue Ryder hospice supporting seriously ill people.

Mr Nicholas said: "The people who come and look, most are just gobsmacked. The way the country is at the minute, you need something to make you smile."