Cricket racism 'makes you feel like an outsider'

A local cricketer and an umpire have shared their experiences of racist comments during games.

Luton Town and Indians Cricket Club player Muhsin Raquib said: "When someone from another club or a player goes: 'Oh, you lot', it just makes you feel like an outsider."

Osborn Lewis, from Luton Caribbean Cricket Club, said he experienced a similar comment from a fellow umpire during a game. "I would have thought after all these years that this attitude would have gone, but it's not," he said.

The England and Wales Cricket Board urged people to report incidents on its website.

It said: "We are committed to stamping out any form of discrimination at all levels of the game and to make cricket more inclusive and diverse."