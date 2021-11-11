More than 100 kinds of snowdrop have bloomed at a country estate as it prepares to welcome back guests for the new visiting season.

Benington Lordship, near Stevenage, in Hertfordshire, is famed for its display of the flowers.

Richard Bolt said: "We think my great-grandmother planted them in the garden in the 1920s. People are so appreciative. It's always a pleasure to show them off.

"It's a lovely time of year. It's getting warmer, spring is on the way."