A drummer who was part of rock group Status Quo for 15 years has been giving drumming lessons for pupils.

Jeff Rich met and performed for young musicians at Sir Herbert Leon Academy in Bletchley, Buckinghamshire, to help them sharpen their skills.

He decided to swap the stage for the classroom to try to inspire them into a career in music.

"Hopefully they've taken on board what I've been saying about practising and working hard. I really enjoyed it today," he said.