Police have raided seven properties in a town as part of a co-ordinated, international operation to tackle sex trafficking.

Officers arrested 10 men in Luton on suspicion of conspiracy to traffic for the purpose of sexual exploitation and paying for sexual services of someone subjected to force. A further four were arrested in Romania.

Police believe women were being brought to the UK and forced into sex work. They said four potential victims had been receiving support from charities at a local reception centre.

Det Ch Insp Katie Dounias, from Bedfordshire Police, said: "There are a lot of women that face threats of violence, they face physical violence and they face some disgusting acts, as well, and it's really quite sickening."