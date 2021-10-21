Weight loss jab 'potentially incredible' for NHS

There are hopes a self-administered injection could help people to lose weight and ease pressure on the NHS.

Some patients at Luton and Dunstable Hospital's obesity clinic are being offered a jab that aims to reduce appetite levels and make people feel fuller for longer.

Dr Anjali Zalin said: "We're hoping patients will be able to experience a change in their lifestyle or find those changes slightly easier to make.

"I think it has the potential, when we treat obesity, to have an incredible effect on the whole of the NHS and an individuals quality of life."