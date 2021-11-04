A record-breaking paper plane enthusiast has revealed the design he used in a world title competition.

Yicheng Sun, 32, an aircraft design researcher at Cranfield University in Bedfordshire holds the UK record of 48m (157ft) for distance travelled by a paper plane.

He came second in the Red Bull Paper Wings worldwide final in Austria, with a flight of 57.07m (187ft), just four metres short of the winner.

Showing off his design, he said: "The key thing is, I need to reduce the drag so it can go further and I can throw as hard as possible without the wing losing its shape".