Four American black bear cubs have been spotted emerging from their den at a safari park for the first time.

They were born at Woburn Safari Park in Bedfordshire in January but were hidden away in a secluded area with their mother until recently.

CCTV video showed their first steps into the outside world, where they have been learning to climb trees.

Carnivores keeper Chelsea said: "All four of the new arrivals seem to be thriving and they’re definitely full of energy. In time they will meet the rest of the bears and their father."