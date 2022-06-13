A carers charity has set up a campaign in the hope of attracting more male carers.

Carers in Bedfordshire said 27% of those registered with them were men, and 8% of those parent carers.

It is running a targeted Men Care Too campaign to reach those who might not be aware of the help available, encouraging them to sign up for "essential health and wellbeing support, advice and information".

Mark, from Kensworth, who cares full-time for his 10-year old son, who has ADHD and obsessive-compulsive disorder, said: "I'm really proud to be Ralph's carer because I love Ralph and he's an amazing kid.

"It's quite confusing because I didn't want to be his carer, I just want to be his dad."