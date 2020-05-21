A woman who became one of the first people to have a stem cell transplant for sickle cell disease on the NHS says she wants others to know there is hope.

Anusjka Regis-Etumnu, from Luton, campaigned for the treatment to be made available.

Every year about 350 babies born in the UK have sickle cell disease, meaning their red blood cells are a different shape and they can get stuck in blood vessels increasing the risk of stroke and other issues.

Ms Regis-Etumnu said: "I just want sickle cell patients to know that we see you. And there is hope."