A mother who started a charity to help bereaved children after her five-year-old son died said his legacy was helping hundreds of other children.

Harry Mould, from Milton Keynes, died in hospital after an asthma attack in March 2009, leaving his twin, Jessica, struggling to understand what had happened.

Their mother Odette Mould, who started Harry's Rainbow 10 years ago, said: "Parenting a bereaved child, there's no rule book. I was really quite shocked at the lack of support."

She has just started co-hosting a podcast called For The Love of Grief and recently found she had been made an MBE for her work.

