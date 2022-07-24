Tips to avoid starting a wildfire in 60 seconds

A fire service has urged people to take great care when cooking outside in summer to avoid starting a blaze.

There has been an unprecedented number of wildfires during a hot spell that saw England set a new record temperature of 40.3C (105F).

Hertfordshire Fire and Rescue warned disposable barbecues were a particular danger.

Station Commander James Bull said: "We recommend not using or having them. But if you are going to, make sure it's in a designated area and you have means of extinguishing it before you start."