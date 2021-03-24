The paramedic paddleboarding to help stop suicides

A paramedic who started paddleboarding to cope with depression after four suicides among colleagues has inspired others in the ambulance service and soldiers to seek help.

Joe Cartwright from Bedfordshire took up the sport in 2019 after suffering from mental health problems including PTSD.

He is now in training to paddleboard to France in September to raise money for suicide prevention and has been motivated by the reaction he has received since sharing his story.

He said: "I've had soldiers contacting me to say they now feel strong enough to deal with issues they've dealt with in war zones and I hope some of my colleagues will start seeking help themselves."

