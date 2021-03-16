Two young people have described the difficulties of growing up with Tourette's syndrome.

The condition causes a person to make involuntary sounds and movements called tics. It has no cure, but can be managed with treatment.

Leeanne, 21, from Milton Keynes, said she was removed from secondary school for swearing at teachers, who did not believe she was unable to control it. She posts TikTok videos to make people more aware of the condition.

Grace, 16, from Bedfordshire, worries about whether she will be able to drive or get a job. She said: "We get called all sorts of things like freaks and weirdos but we're just normal people."