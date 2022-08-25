GCSE students have spoken of their relief at finally getting their results after studying during a pandemic.

They have had to face prolonged periods away from their friends and online studying outside of the classroom over the past two years.

Staff and students at the Marriotts school in Stevenage have been celebrating the results after what the head teacher described as "a real time of disruption".

Student Reece said he had passed everything he needed, despite a difficult time. He said: I'm more of a practical person, so obviously it wasn't the best for me. I feel like it's just easier to hear a teacher and be there, rather than learning over a screen."