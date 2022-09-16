A teaching assistant who met the Queen after she helped her school raise money for charity said "although she was this very important person, she was like us".

Jane Wheeler, from Bletchley, Milton Keynes, was invited to Buckingham Palace in 2013 because of her efforts to help Emerson Valley School pupils contribute towards the Queen's Diamond Jubilee charities.

Mrs Wheeler said she believed the late monarch "taught us how to be humble and gracious for what we have".

"The legacy we'll be left with is of a very strong woman who put her nation first," she said.

