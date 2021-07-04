A man who broke four world records for push-ups has credited exercise with helping him to cope with his mental health.

Alex Goulding used workouts at the gym as a way to deal with personal problems in 2019.

The 27-year-old, from Bedford, said it changed his life forever and made him much happier.

"Exercise can change people's lives, their mental state especially. No matter how bad things get, it does get better, trust me," he said.

The NHS says physical activity can boost self-esteem, mood, sleep quality and energy, as well as reducing the risk of stress, clinical depression, dementia and Alzheimer's disease.

The UK chief medical officers' physical activity guidelines state adults should try to be active every day and aim to do at least 150 minutes of physical activity over a week, through a variety of activities.

