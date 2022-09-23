A football club chairman has said he is doing everything he can to keep costs down but admitted the sport faces a challenging time.

Energy bills alone at MK Dons' stadium in Milton Keynes amount to about £2m per year, despite the use of energy efficient LED floodlights.

Chairman Pete Winkelman said: "We're doing everything we can to look at the absolute basics. And that is, don't use the power. So, everything that can be turned off, we're turning off."

Wholesale gas and electricity prices for firms are to be fixed for six months from 1 October under a government scheme but English Football League clubs are due to meet to discuss how to cope with rising costs.