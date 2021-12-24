A Bedfordshire teenager with brittle bone disease who has a passion for robots has been given a custom-built toy for him to play and interact with.

Hamza, 16, was surprised with the special robot, donated to him by charity Creating Memories, at Keech Hospice Care in Luton.

His brother Syed said Hamza had a condition called osteogenesis imperfecta, which caused his bones to break easily - even through a cough or a sneeze.

Mother, Ginger, said he had a "passion" for robots ever since he was a little boy and they helped him forget about his pain.

Speaking of his gift, she said "he'll be very happy".

Find BBC News: East of England on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter. If you have a story suggestion email eastofenglandnews@bbc.co.uk