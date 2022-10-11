A woman whose partner died after drinking excessively says a new alcohol helpline could provide a lifeline for other people.

ResoLUTiONs, the community drug and alcohol service in Luton, says it is now dealing with up to 50 referrals a month.

The phone line is aimed at helping people at earlier stages, before they become seriously ill.

Geraldine Reeve, whose partner James Elliott died from acute pancreatitis caused by alcohol abuse, said: "I know James would have rung it.

"He might be sitting here now next to me if he had."

