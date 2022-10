A boy who raised the alert over a drowning toddler was given the surprise of his life when he met his Bondi Rescue hero Bruce 'Hoppo' Hopkins.

Cooper, 10, from Hatfield, Hertfordshire, was on holiday in Dorset over the summer when he spotted a three-year-old boy bobbing up and down in the water and realised he was in trouble.

A big fan of the Australian TV show Bondi Rescue, Cooper knew to raise an alert.