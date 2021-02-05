A woman who had her hands and feet amputated after severe sepsis has been put on a waiting list for a rare double hand transplant.

Kim Smith from Milton Keynes was on holiday in Spain when a urine infection turned into a blood infection and spent nine weeks in a coma.

She is now waiting for a suitable hand donor with a range of matching criteria such as height, skin colour and blood type.

She said: "I did think, gosh, how am I going to feel looking at someone else's hands on me? All I can think of is I've got to use them to the best of my capability."

The NHS says symptoms of sepsis include confusion, slurred speech, blue, pale or blotchy skin, a rash that does not fade when you roll a glass over it and breathing problems.

