A 93-year-old track cyclist who trains regularly says staying active is "so important".

John Lee, president of Icknield Road Club which he first joined in 1952, said he valued the "friendship and camaraderie" of staying active alongside others.

He trains at Gosling Sports Park in Welwyn Garden City.

"At the end of the day, you cannot buy your health," he said, urging people to keep active.

"The fitter the body, the fitter the mind."

