Teenagers from a school for pupils who struggle in mainstream education have been taking lessons at a zoo.

The course at Whipsnade Zoo in Bedfordshire is designed to teach them about animals while also developing their social and emotional skills.

Persistent disruptive behaviour accounts for 39% of exclusions and the government plans to spend £2.6bn on additional needs education.

Malachi, one of the students, said: "It's not every day you get a lemur jumping on you when you're just chilling."

