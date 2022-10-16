Two mothers have spoken about their experiences of miscarriage and stillbirth and how it often feels like a taboo subject.

An estimated one in four pregnancies end in loss, according to charity Tommy's, and families across the world marked Baby Loss Awareness Week by lighting candles.

Fiona Kennedy, from Potton, Bedfordshire, said: "It's like your world just stops when somebody tells you that everything you were hoping for is not going to happen."

Paula Evetts said: "I noticed friends not coming round because they didn't really know what to say to me."

A list of organisations that offer support with miscarriage can be found on BBC Action Line.