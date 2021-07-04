Members of a running club set up for Asian and minority ethnic groups have said it has given them encouragement and support to keep active.

Revolution Fitness in Luton meets regularly in parks in the town and its women's group has grown to 600 members.

Many were novice runners when they joined but have since taken part in events such as the London Marathon.

Nasima Begum said: "I loved running but I was very conscious about running outdoors because I just didn't see anyone like me doing it."