A project set up to preserve a landscape around a 42-mile ridge has stopped an “initial decline”, it said.

Greensand Country stretches from Leighton Buzzard, in Bedfordshire, to Gamlingay, in Cambridgeshire, and is important for woodland and heathland.

Over the past seven years a project has been working to stop and reverse the decline of the landscape.

“There’s obviously still a lot more work that needs to be done in terms of preserving heritage and habitats,” said Daniel Bowles, partnership coordinator.