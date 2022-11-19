Fundraising in memory of TikTok's Piano Grandad

The granddaughter of a man who became a hit on social media by playing the piano has vowed to keep fundraising in his name.

Alan Melinek, known as Piano Grandad on TikTok, raised more than £20,000 for cancer research before he died from cancer himself in October, aged 86.

He was inspired by the death of his wife Pat from the disease 17 years ago and his videos have generated about 700,000 likes in 18 months.

Granddaughter Bella inherited his piano after telling him she would learn all the songs he used to play. She said: "It's a big promise as he knew every piece ever written but that was my promise to him and we're going to find a cure to cancer."