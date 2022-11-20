'I don't know where I'd be without Doctor Who'

A Doctor Who superfan has said his mum got him into the show and it later helped him cope with her death.

Dominic G. Martin, from Milton Keynes, is a cosplayer who makes his own clothing in the style of the different doctors.

He said the hobby had given him a great social life and many friends among the community of fellow fans.

He said: "Doctor Who has gotten me through a lot of hard times in my life. My mum is responsible for me getting into it. She passed away in July, so the show now has that extra significance."