Visits by a group of therapy ponies to a hospital are cheering up wards, patients say.

Charlie, Romeo and Pickles took a tour around Lister Hospital in Stevenage.

Lindsey Head from Pixie and Pickles Therapy Ponies said: "They just love people cuddling them and talking to them."

One patient said: "It was lovely, made the pain just a little bit less."

