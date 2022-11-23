Therapy ponies ease pain among hospital patients in Stevenage
Visits by a group of therapy ponies to a hospital are cheering up wards, patients say.
Charlie, Romeo and Pickles took a tour around Lister Hospital in Stevenage.
Lindsey Head from Pixie and Pickles Therapy Ponies said: "They just love people cuddling them and talking to them."
One patient said: "It was lovely, made the pain just a little bit less."
