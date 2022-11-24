Music is helping a man to "connect to his past life" after losing his memory five years ago.

David Naylor, 52, from Hertfordshire, woke up from a coma in 2017 after being taken ill with Chohn's disease, bacterial meningitis and sepsis.

He found out through his family he was a musician who had visited Santa Monica. The name sparked a memory of a song he had written, which he has now recorded and released.

"I've learned what I used to know," said Mr Naylor. "The power of music, it makes me feel that I can come into the present moment."