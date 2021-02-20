Video has captured the moment a school choir was told it would be performing in front of King Charles III.

The monarch was due to travel on a new London Luton Airport shuttle as part of his first engagements in Bedfordshire as King.

Students from Cardinal Newman Catholic School in Luton already knew they would be singing in the terminal as part of the airport's Christmas charity entertainment, but were surprised and excited to learn about the royal guest.

Find BBC News: East of England on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter. If you have a story suggestion email eastofenglandnews@bbc.co.uk