A man whose great-great-uncle was Queen Victoria's bagpiper said it was incredible to hear a piece of music composed by him for the first time.

Drew Campbell, from Baldock in Hertfordshire, was researching his family history when he was contacted by a man from New York, who gave him pipe music written by James Campbell.

He sent it to BBC Three Counties Radio, which arranged for Donald Reid from Bedford Pipe Band to play the piece for him.

Mr Campbell said: "It was incredible to hear this piece of music, it sent shivers down my spine. It was extra special."

Find BBC News: East of England on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter. If you have a story suggestion email eastofenglandnews@bbc.co.uk