A group of people dressed as Santa Claus took to their bikes for a city centre ride to encourage cycling.

About 50 riders gathered in Milton Keynes, including councillors and members of the public.

It was organised by the Cycling Citizens MK project and leaflets were handed out with the aim of increasing cycle usage.

Tom Bulman, from the project, said: "Milton Keynes had redways built in right from the start, trying to promote cycling, but the cars have still dominated."