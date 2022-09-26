After decades without doing any sport or training, a woman from Hertfordshire decided to take up running again - and has gone on to break world and British records in her age group.

Sally Cooke, 52, from Hitchin, ran when she was a child but stopped during her teenage years.

During a coronavirus lockdown she started running again alongside her daughter Bluebell and joined Luton Athletics Club when it reopened.

Her 400m time of 57.55 seconds became a world record and she also holds British records for 100, 200, 400 and 800m.

Find BBC News: East of England on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter. If you have a story suggestion email eastofenglandnews@bbc.co.uk