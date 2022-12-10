With much of the East of England shivering in sub-zero temperatures, photographers have made the most of the winter landscape.

BBC Weather Watchers in the region have submitted a range of images for broadcasts across the BBC's output.

Forecaster Dan Holley said: "Northerly winds have allowed a cold Arctic air mass to affect the region this week.

"This has brought plenty of dry and sunny weather, but some very cold nights with widespread frosts and daytime temperatures only a few degrees above freezing."

Temperatures fell as low as -8C (18F) in some parts of the region on Tuesday morning.

