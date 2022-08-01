The captain of the England Lionesses has spoken about returning to her hometown for the first time since winning Euro 2022.

Leah Williamson was given the freedom of Milton Keynes after leading the side to victory in the tournament in July.

She and her mother Amanda have been reflecting on her journey, which began at the age of six, when she decided she wanted to play football.

She said: "I just always wanted to get my head down and work hard. My mum always told me to give it everything and that's all you can ask."