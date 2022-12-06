London Luton Airport's new railway shuttle system has been completed and is set to open with a full service by the end of the month.

The 1.4-mile (2.2km) Direct Air-Rail Transit (Dart) service connects Luton Airport Parkway station directly to the terminal.

The driverless train ride lasts three minutes and will replace a 10-minute shuttle bus journey.

It will form a vital part of the site's future expansion plans, the airport said.

