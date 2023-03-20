Four people involved in the robbery-gone-wrong killing of a man were pictured on CCTV entering and leaving his home the night he died.

The footage played at Luton Crown Court showed Saul Murray, 33, meeting two women at his Luton flat in February 2022, who had "sexual activity" with him and gave him the sedative GHB.

Two men then joined them but CCTV later showed them all leaving, with Mr Murray fatally injured.

Ikem Affia, 31, of Hackney, east London, was jailed for murder. Three others were jailed for manslaughter.

The case featured in Channel 4 documentary 24 Hours in Police Custody, which was due to be broadcast at 21:00 GMT on Monday, and will be available online afterwards.