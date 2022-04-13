St Albans Cathedral has spoken of the history of the hot cross bun, which is thought to have originated in the Hertfordshire city in the 14th Century.

Brother Thomas Rocliffe, a monk at the abbey, is said to have developed the original recipe in 1361 and would distribute his buns to the poor on Good Friday.

The Alban bun is still being baked at the cathedral today, with the addition of some extra fruit being the only variation from the original ingredients.

The recipe remains a closely guarded secret, but it includes flour, eggs, fresh yeast, currants and grains of paradise or cardamom.

