A village has been transformed into the land of Oz for the filming of a star-studded movie musical.

The Wizard of Oz spin-off film Wicked, starring singer Ariana Grande as good witch Galinda, is being shot in Ivinghoe, Buckinghamshire.

The production, which also stars Cynthia Erivo, Jeff Goldblum and Michelle Yeoh, features a huge film set complete with munchkin village and yellow brick road.

The Universal Studios film is to be made in two parts, with the first due to be released in November 2024.