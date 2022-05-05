The arrival of three peregrine falcon chicks on a cathedral roof has been captured on webcam.

Their parents, named Alban and Boudica, have been nesting on top of St Albans Cathedral in Hertfordshire.

Two eggs hatched just after 05:00 BST on Thursday and the third chick arrived about 12 hours later.

People have been invited by the cathedral to watch the chicks grow on its new peregrine cam live stream.

Find BBC News: East of England on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter. If you have a story suggestion email eastofenglandnews@bbc.co.uk