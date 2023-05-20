BBC Rewind: The row over Luton Town's plastic pitch

Luton Town are hoping to win promotion to the Premier League next Saturday in their play-off final against Coventry.

It would complete a remarkable turnaround for the club, who were in the National League - the fifth tier of English football - as recently as 2014.

In the 1980s, the Hatters' Kenilworth Road home was famous for its plastic pitch.

Here is an archive excerpt from BBC Rewind on the the club's history - and the row that surrounded the playing surface at the time.