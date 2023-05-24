Promotion to the Premier League for Luton Town would be a "monumental" occasion, said the club's chief recruitment officer.

The Hatters need to beat Coventry in the Championship play-off final at Wembley on Saturday to return to the top-flight for the first time since 1992.

They dropped out of the English Football League in 2009 and only reclaimed their place five years later.

Mick Harford said: "One final step to get over, we all know that. But if we do make it there, it'll be a monumental and a great occasion for the club, the town, the community."

