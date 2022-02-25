A 19-year-old man has been jailed after he and his six passengers were seriously injured when he lost control of his car and crashed into a house.

Jack Clark, from Blackdown Close, Stevenage, crashed a silver Ford Fiesta in Park Street at 23:36 GMT on 3 December 2021.

Police said the car, which was carrying six passengers, had been seen driven "erratically" at high speed beforehand.

Clark was arrested at the scene and later charged with four counts of causing serious injury by dangerous driving.

He pleaded guilty and was jailed for two years and three months and was disqualified from driving for four years.